'80s Songs That Nail What It Means To Be Young And Free

Music from the '80s is beloved not only by people who remember the jams from their initial appearances on the radio, but also by those who missed it the first time around by virtue of having not yet been born (or at least too young to exert any control over the car stereo). Any '80s playlist worth the trouble will remind you of how it felt to hear the songs first, whether you bought the cassette yourself — at the mall, no less — or found them on a classic rock station. Indeed, '80s artists could tap into feelings of youthful energy and the fun of having your life ahead of you like few musical eras before or since.

No love songs here, though crushes and noticing someone cute are acceptable, and everything we've listed has passed the "will your friends sing along to it in the car" test. Four of these songs were made famous by people who were themselves young, more or less, when they came out; the closest thing to an exception is a post-divorce recording by an artist who felt very free (and wasn't all that old, as she would have been the first to tell you). Nothing here is an obscure guy-at-the-record-store deep cut: Everyone knows these songs, and everyone who has ever had fun loves them.