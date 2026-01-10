5 Neil Diamond Songs From The '70s That Are So Underrated

If you know anything about Neil Diamond, you know "Sweet Caroline." The quintessential karaoke song currently sits at nearly 900 million listens on Spotify, with its "Hands / Touchin' hands" pre-chorus and its three "Bah, bah, bah" trumpet notes during the refrain. But, Diamond's second-most listened to song, "Cracklin' Rosie," drops sharply to about 143 million listens. In and of itself, this doesn't mean that Diamond's catalogue is underexplored, but it does indicate that out of 48 total albums across 60 years of time, he's got some unappreciated gems waiting to be heard.

Choosing underrated Diamond songs is challenging, though. Much of Diamond's discography is samey in tone, tempo, rhythm, and sentiment, so it's hard for songs to stand out. We're not going to go out of our way to cherry-pick songs that run 100% counter to the typical, oozy, schmaltzy Diamond vibe, but we do have to narrow our choices to songs that are easy to qualify as "underrated" because they're different from their peers. Sadly, some of these songs show up on Diamond's '60s albums, like 1969's "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show." And of course, a song like the 1967 spaghetti western pastiche, "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" — famously redone by Urge Overkill for the "Pulp Fiction" soundtrack — has such high grit and coolness factors that it's a shame we've got to pass it over since we are only looking at his 1970s music.

Nonetheless, our choices demonstrate that the "Song Sung Blue" singer isn't only cheese heaped upon cheese with a side of glittering suit jacket. Since Diamond isn't really around anymore, underrated Diamond songs are truly worth a listen, no matter your musical preference. This includes the stand-out, tribal beat track "Soolaimon" from 1970's "Tap Root Manuscript," "Crunchy Granola Suite" from 1971's "Stones," and the 1972 gospel rocker, "Walk on Water" off of "Moods."