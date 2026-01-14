These Are The Grateful Dead's Most Underrated Rock Songs, Hands Down

Deadheads worldwide felt a gut punch with the news that Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir had died at age 78. His part in the Grateful Dead's tragic real-life story ended on January 10, 2026, when Weir succumbed to pulmonary issues following a cancer diagnosis several months earlier; he started treatment shortly before taking the stage in San Francisco for three nights of concerts celebrating the Dead's 60th anniversary in August 2025. "Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music," read a statement on Weir's website.

Co-founding the Dead when he was just 16, Weir was the musical glue that held it all together, his unique guitar-chording offering a counterpoint that allowed guitarist Jerry Garcia to soar. Following the tragic death of Garcia in 1995, Weir embarked on a variety of musical journeys, including offshoot projects such as Ratdog, Furthur, Kingfish, and Bobby and the Midnites. In recent years, he toured with Dead-adjacent group Dead & Company (with John Mayer channeling Garcia on lead guitar). He also performed with Wolf Bros, presenting pared-down, jazz-influenced versions of Dead songs, accompanied by famed record producer Don Was on bass and Jay Lane on drums.

As fans mourn by listening to their favorite Dead numbers, there will certainly be some diversions taken toward the group's deepest of deep cuts. While one listener's "underrated" is another's "overrated," the following five songs practically transcend that subjectivity thanks to their unforgettable lyrics, artisanal craftsmanship, and malleable nature, being reinvented on the live stage by Weir in surprising ways over the years. You won't find them on any "Best Of" compilation, but they're more than worth digging for.