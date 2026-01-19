5 Radio Hits From The '70s That Will Take Younger Boomers Back To Their First Car

For young people in the United States, your first car, or at least the first car you have regular use of, is a major milestone in independence. Now you have control over where you go, who you take, and crucially, what you listen to on the way. Even after the rise of in-car tape decks (and Betamaxes!) in the mid-1970s, the car radio was how many people energized their drives. You could find new music, go beyond the same few tapes that lived in your car, and exercise veto power over a trash tune with a contemptuous flick of the dial.

All these songs spent at least three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1970s, a decade when boomers born in the last 10 years of the generational timeline for that cohort, from about 1955 to 1964, were having their first experiences with independence on the road. All of the songs can still credibly be heard in the car today, either on an oldies station (sorry, Dad) or a playlist. No "lost treasures," just songs you have absolutely heard in the car for decades, and (at least mostly) songs you turn up when you hear the first bars.