Every Billy Joel Fan Will Agree That These '70s Songs Are His Best

Let's just agree that "Piano Man" and "She's Always a Woman" are two of Billy Joel's best-known songs from the 1970s. They're slices of pop history that fans from back in the day are sure to add to their personal top-five lists. But that doesn't make them his best songs. To get to the works that real Billy Joel fans consider his best songs from '70s, true gems that Joel connoisseurs consider prime creations from his intro decade, you have to scratch beneath the surface of mainstream success.

The truth about Billy Joel is that he's a storyteller extraordinaire with plenty of tracks that count as more than just sing-along favorites. Some of the finest works of his entire catalog came from the decade when he broke big. These songs reflect a remarkable maturity for a songwriter who was still establishing himself as a force in the industry. They're also catchy, emotive, and undeniably resonant all these decades later.

Our take on what constitutes the best Billy Joel songs from the '70s includes stellar lyric work that feels like peak storytelling and evokes unexpected emotion. Anyone can sing along to "My Life," but to find yourself tearing up to "Honesty" or "Vienna" is evidence of Joel's premium talent on grand display. Choosing the best of his '70s output was tough work, but we narrowed it down to these polished gems.