The Biggest Mysteries In '80s Music Still Unsolved Today

If you haven't heard of William Onyeabor, here's the breakdown: Onyeabor was a Nigerian musician who set up his own cutting-edge studio in Enugu and self-produced eight albums of his own music, beginning in 1977. The music was, in short, ahead of its time, and was admired by musicians like Talking Heads' David Byrne.

Onyeabor produced an innovative New Wave-style sound that was unlike anything coming out of the capital of Lagos (or anywhere else, for that matter). Careful listeners can pick up on themes and motifs from his travels and homegrown Nkanu culture, as well as the persistent threat of the Cold War that loomed over Africa as much as anywhere else. Plus, Onyeabor really knew how to style himself, with snappy suits and a signature cowboy hat. He began to gain more and more attention ... then abruptly quit in 1985.

What gives? Onyeabor, who died in 2017, offered up little information for the rest of his life, sometimes even hanging up on nosy reporters. He reportedly became more devoted to his Christian faith; perhaps that, along with the desire to support his family and maintain his growing business and social standing in Enugu, had something to do with the abrupt withdrawal. He may have also had a rather dim view of fame, especially if it interfered with his artistic integrity. His son, Charles, said that his father "wasn't doing his music for the money. He was trying to tell the world how he felt and what he thinks" (via The New York Times).