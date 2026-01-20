Classic Rock Songs That Deserved To Go No. 1, But Never Did

The Beach Boys is considered one of the greatest American pop-rock bands of all time, with ambitious songwriting, flawless performances, and shimmering production that elevated the band far beyond its surf-rock roots, with The Beach Boys competing with The Beatles for the title of greatest band of the 1960s. The band's masterpiece is undoubtedly "Pet Sounds," the 1966 album that raised the bar for imaginative use of the recording studio and the widest possible array of instrumentation. Shockingly, none of the singles released from what has been described as one of the best albums of all time made it to No. 1, but surely the biggest commercial injustice belongs to "God Only Knows."

A gorgeous, harmony-rich ballad written by legendary songwriter Brian Wilson and Tony Asher, "God Only Knows" was relegated to being the B-side of "Wouldn't It Be Nice," meaning it only achieved its chart placing of 39 through airplay. It was also affected by the fact that the song was banned in some areas due to the use of "God" in the title, which some considered blasphemous. But over time, numerous artists and critics have lauded "God Only Knows" as The Beach Boys' greatest ever song.

Industry expert and musician Rick Beato has described it as Brian Wilson's "perfect song" while breaking down its complexity. Other critics have highlighted the ambiguous harmonics that underpin the song, which effectively mirror the uncertainty of its speaker and provide incredible emotional resonance. Paul McCartney once described "God Only Knows" as the "greatest song ever written" (via NME), seemingly admitting defeat in his once great songwriting rivalry with the Beach Boys mastermind.