How The Beatles And Beach Boys' Rivalry Inspired And Eventually Broke Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson was slowly building to his breaking point, again. It was 1967, and unlike his first breakdown three years earlier that freed him from touring and, along with a friendly rivalry with the Beatles, helped him create some of the best American pop music in history, this time was different. He'd pushed himself too far in the game of one-upmanship with the Fab Four, resulting in an eventual mental collapse, drug overuse, and the spectacular failure of what Wilson had hoped would be his magnum opus, the album "Smile."

After more than 80 recording sessions between August 1966 and May 1967 that resulted in about 50 hours of recordings, Wilson abandoned the project. "I thought it was too weird, I thought it was too druggie influenced, I thought the audience wouldn't get it," Wilson told The New York Times in 2004. On top of this, the rest of the Beach Boys — Al Jardine, Mike Love, and Brian's brothers Dennis and Carl — didn't love the album's direction. The failure helped push Brian Wilson over the edge and into a decades-long spiral.