5 Rock Songs From 1973 That Sound Even Cooler Today

For many listeners, the early 1970s remains one of the high points of popular music as we know it. It was an era in which rock especially made leaps and bounds. Many musicians diversified their sounds to incorporate a wide array of new genres, including reggae, funk, and soul. At the same time, rock continued to serve its purists, with hard rock and blues rock continuing to find an audience. And when it comes to looking back to see which tracks have fared the best down the decades, the truth is that there are timeless songs in both categories.

Some tracks that still have the power to thrill listeners today pushed the boundaries back in the day. Others stuck to tried and tested formulas. Regardless, such songs often show a side of a familiar artist that you may not have seen before, are a cool track that has been overshadowed by more commercial releases, or simply just still rock as hard as ever. Here are five rock songs from 1973 that were huge hits upon their release and still command our attention in the 21st century.