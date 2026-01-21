'70s & '80s Bands That Have Gone Through The Most Lead Singers

Some of the most popular and notable bands of the 1970s and 1980s only lasted into later decades and longer because they weren't afraid to bring in new personnel — and as often as was deemed necessary. The rock 'n' roll revolving door has resulted in the most successful band member replacements ever and the most unfortunate musician replacements in rock history, but bringing in a new singer always helped a band continue to tour, record, and generally exist, while new skills and perspectives can herald new creative eras.

Many bands have always operated with multiple lead singers at any given time in their long histories, such as the Beatles, Eagles, Beach Boys, Chicago, and Fleetwood Mac, all of which have included several members who can handle vocal duties. Other groups, particularly those that enjoyed their heyday in the '70s and '80s, only allowed one lead singer, and they weathered the proverbial storm of a frontperson change — over and over again, almost to a point of absurdity. Here are some of the classic rock era's best-known bands that have churned through lead singers, hiring (and firing) anywhere from five to 10 vocalists.