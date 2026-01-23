5 Songs From 1970 That Nail The Meaning Of Life

The year 1970 was unlike any other. Those 12 months saw the spread of the Vietnam War and accompanying anti-war protests, the Apollo 13 mission, and the first-ever Earth Day. In the music world, 1970 was the year Janis Joplin died, and the Beatles broke up. With all this rapid change, it's no surprise that so many musicians were feeling introspective and writing songs that exposed our core humanity.

When pondering life's biggest questions, some musicians looked outwards to the political and cultural changes happening around them, while others looked closer to home, finding hope and comfort in personal relationships. Our choices reflect both types of songs, such as Edwin Starr's powerful anti-war anthem, "War," which was directly inspired by the Vietnam War and the protests against it, and Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which resonates with anyone who's ever had a loved one support them through a rough time.

In a similar vein to our list of five songs from the '60s that nail the meaning of life, we wanted this list to reflect a variety of messages, perspectives, and artists. Although some of these artists have very different sounds, their songs all reflect on the meaning of life.