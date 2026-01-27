5 Flop Songs From The '70s We Can't Help But Love

There's something almost charming about a good old-fashioned failure. Something mediocre, something kind of okay, doesn't really stick in the mind, but a flop is memorable. A flop indicates a swing taken, an effort made. Plus, in order to put out a flop, you have to have a certain degree of existing success or at least notoriety. If you're just some guy and no one likes your work, that's just how it is sometimes. If Cher puts out a stinker, that's a flop. All that said, a flop isn't always bad: sometimes a song is in the wrong place at the wrong time. Something that divides or underwhelms audiences isn't necessarily bad, and it might just be the off-kilter treat we love to hear.

It was not an easy task to define a flop for our purposes, since the truest bombs have sunk into near-oblivion, remembered only by the bands themselves and their most eccentric, die-hard, "well-actually" spouting fans. Here, we've gathered two songs that failed in their original versions before a later recording took off, two songs by huge stars that underperformed compared to their past and future successes, and one song emblematic of a whole career that never quite stuck the landing.