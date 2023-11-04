Live Performances That Turned Rock Stars Into Legends

Any rock star worth their salt (or whatever other substance they happen to prefer) should be capable of delivering a totally kickass live show. Heck, more than a few have built their legends largely on the strength of their blistering performances; the Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam come to mind. Still others might not have secured a record deal at all if they hadn't started drawing big crowds with their live ass-kickery; Mötley Crüe and the Knack fall into this category. The bottom line is, if you wanna rock, it helps to be able to really bring it live — and it matters not if you're sick, tired, drunk, or all three. It takes a penchant for knocking crowds dead to elevate your status from "artist" to "rock star."

Sometimes, though, all it takes is just one extra-special performance to elevate your status yet further — from "rock star" to "absolute legend." These are the instances in which those present on the stage seem to be broadcasting from another planet, those present in the crowd will remember it for the rest of their lives, and even those who experience it secondhand — watching it on TV, maybe, or even just hearing about it — can feel the raw power of rock and roll. These are some of those performances — brief moments in music history when stars who already had the adulation of their fans took it to another level, and earned the respect of the gods.