Barry Manilow Sang The 1976 Grammys' Song Of The Year (& It Was A Cover)

Having celebrated his 82nd birthday in 2025, veteran entertainer Barry Manilow remains a popular concert draw with fans. What makes that achievement so impressive is that Manilow's success peaked back in the 1970s, with an incredible string of hits that blasted from radios during the latter part of the decade. Among his many hits, one has emerged over the years as his signature song: "I Write the Songs," which went on to win song of the year honors at the 1976 Grammy Awards (held in early 1977), where Manilow performed it live. However, those who watched him sing what had become a ubiquitous radio hit likely had no idea that the guy declaring that he writes the songs was actually performing a cover.

"I Write the Songs" was released in late 1975 and quickly climbed the charts, hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, where the song spent an impressive 20 weeks. The track has remained a favorite, inextricably associated with Manilow. That's not surprising, given the sheer number of songs he's written, a lengthy list that includes not only his chart-topping hits, but also the jingles he's written for TV commercials, including "Stuck on Band-Aid," "You Deserve a Break Today" for McDonald's, and State Farm's "Like a Good Neighbor," a jingle he wrote in 1971 that everyone still sings today. But "I Write the Songs," for all that Manilow achieved by performing it, was actually written by a Beach Boy alumnus.