Barry Manilow Had Serious Doubts About His 1978 Single Copacabana

"This story talks about love and passion and hatred and violence and murder and alcoholism and neuros[es] and all the fun things in life." This is how Barry Manilow introduced his smash hit "Copacabana" to London's Royal Albert Hall in 1978. The Brooklyn-born, easy-listening crooner had already released five studio albums over five years by then and had gotten some commercial traction, but it was "Copacabana" that shot his career and celebrity into the stratosphere. And he had approximately zero faith that the song would make it big.

As Manilow says in an interview with NBC News, he "really did not put [his] money on" "Copacabana" during the writing and recording process. Despite the dark subject matter, the song sounds like a giddy dance bopper dropped during the height of late-70s disco. But it was still an oddity in comparison to what was popular at the time. As Manilow said in the aforementioned interview, "It sounded really great, but it was a novelty card. Nobody was making songs like that. We never thought it would ever get played on the radio."

Nonetheless, Manilow and his co-writers Bruce Sussman and Jack Feldman went ahead with the track for Manilow's 1978 release, "Even Now." Manilow said in his NBC News interview that they then handed the song off to DJs at discos, and everyone loved it. Fast forward to the 21st Grammys in 1979, and Manilow won his first and only Grammy for "Copacabana" (he had a whopping 15 nominations at the time of this writing). "Copacabana" cinched Manilow's career and remains one of his signature songs all the way to the present.