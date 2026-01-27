If You Know These 5 Under The Radar Songs, You're A True Classic Rock Fan

"Red Money" is a track hidden away at the end of the second side of "Lodger," the third piece of David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy. He produced the trio while living in Berlin, and for a short time, he was roommates alongside musical collaborator Iggy Pop in the German capital. But in truth, much of the material on the albums remains relatively neglected in comparison to the Ziggy Stardust and Thin White Duke eras that preceded them and the phenomenal chart success of "Let's Dance" that was to come after (though the first chapter of the Berlin Trilogy, 1977's "Low," is now considered one of his finest records).

Released in 1979, "Lodger" is arguably the least acclaimed of the Berlin Trilogy and of his whole '70s output, while "Red Money" is one of the album's most divisive compositions. The track is a reworking of the backing track of Iggy Pop's "Sister Midnight," which Bowie produced for Iggy's album "The Idiot" at the start of their Berlin stay, with new guitar parts, vocals, and lyrics.

The song is typically dismissed by fans who feel that it's too much of a blatant replica of "Sister Midnight," but if anything, it could be argued that the song is a demonstration of how close the two artists' work was at that point. The two songs serve as suitable bookends for their fertile creative spell in Berlin. Taken in isolation, it remains entertaining on its own terms, though Bowie himself claimed the lyrics refer to his growing interest in visual art during that period: "This song, I think, is about responsibility. Red boxes keep cropping up in my paintings, and they represent responsibility there," he told Melody Maker in 1979 (via "The Complete David Bowie").