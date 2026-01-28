Rock Fans Can't Stop Hating On Yungblud. We're Here To Declare He's A Modern-Day Legend
In the past, selling out meant artists switching musical genres or becoming more commercially viable personalities. An example of this would be a rock star going pop in sound and appearance to receive more radio airplay and opportunities to play bigger stages. Funnily enough, Yungblud has done the opposite of this.
While he's always had an edgier demeanor and devil may care attitude, he started out more as a pop performer with a foot in rock. Over time, though, the artist born Dominic Harrison has put both his feet into the world of rock, committing himself to the genre and demonstrating that it's a calling rather than a fashionable gimmick.
In an era in which rock has taken a backseat to other genres, fans would do well to embrace someone like Yungblud, who wants to keep the music of the gods alive and brings more attention to it. Instead, the egregious elite lambast him for being a poser, an industry plant, or not how they see a rock star. One of his most notable critics is the Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, who has taken several jabs at the young artist. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, let's just get this out of the way here: those who are criticizing Yungblud for not being a rock star are totally off the mark.
Ozzy Osbourne saw something special in Yungblud
While people post their opinions online and make remarks about Yungblud's validity as a rock star, do you know who thought the absolute world of him? The legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who might be a better judge of what it takes to succeed in heavy music than Redditor u/rockuntiludrop87672.
In a 2022 interview with NME, Yungblud revealed that he had spoken to Ozzy about the online outrage he had experienced for daring to spit beer into the audience during his shows. It upset a lot of fans, even though this would have been just another Saturday night at the Whisky a Go Go in the '80s. "[Ozzy] said that he saw a lot of himself in me," Yungblud said. "He said, 'Never apologize for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.'"
At Ozzy's final concert, "Back to the Beginning," Yungblud showcased that their similarities go beyond their rebellious behavior. He took to the stage to belt out a jaw-dropping rendition of the classic Black Sabbath song "Changes" that rang around the world. If anyone had any doubts about his talent, this all but confirmed he was the real deal. As it turns out, another musical legend from Queen agreed as well. "Brian May sent me a message after the gig that said, 'The silence from those people was deafening,'" Yungblud told NME in a separate interview.
Other legends are noticing that he's the real deal too
While Justin Hawkins might not be a fan, other rock stalwarts are opening their arms to Yungblud. In 2025, he recorded an EP titled "One More Time" with Aerosmith. He has also performed with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. If that isn't enough, he re-recorded his track "Zombies" with the Smashing Pumpkins. Why is this such a big deal? Well, here's the truth about the Smashing Pumpkins: the band doesn't usually appear on other people's songs; it's usually the other way around.
While the naysayers will always be there and making noise for the sake of it, it's clear that bona fide music legends have realized that Yungblud is the future. The current state of the rock industry is in shambles; it requires unity rather than division, especially if it's to survive and thrive for generations to come. Yungblud never needed rock, but rock needs him — now more than ever.
The good news is that he's here to stay, because it means more to him than most people know. "I grew up in my dad's guitar shop," he told Rolling Stone. "That's where I heard this music for the first time. And I feel like I'm there again. I feel like I'm f***ing 4 years old on my dad's counter, and it smells like amp glue, soldering wire, lager, and vintage wood. I f***ing love rock music. It's my blood. It's what I grew up in."