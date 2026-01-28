Rock Fans Can't Stop Hating On Yungblud. We're Here To Declare He's A Modern-Day Legend

In the past, selling out meant artists switching musical genres or becoming more commercially viable personalities. An example of this would be a rock star going pop in sound and appearance to receive more radio airplay and opportunities to play bigger stages. Funnily enough, Yungblud has done the opposite of this.

While he's always had an edgier demeanor and devil may care attitude, he started out more as a pop performer with a foot in rock. Over time, though, the artist born Dominic Harrison has put both his feet into the world of rock, committing himself to the genre and demonstrating that it's a calling rather than a fashionable gimmick.

In an era in which rock has taken a backseat to other genres, fans would do well to embrace someone like Yungblud, who wants to keep the music of the gods alive and brings more attention to it. Instead, the egregious elite lambast him for being a poser, an industry plant, or not how they see a rock star. One of his most notable critics is the Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, who has taken several jabs at the young artist. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, let's just get this out of the way here: those who are criticizing Yungblud for not being a rock star are totally off the mark.