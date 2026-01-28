This '80s Band Deserves A Comeback, Hands Down

You don't have to reach too far back in your memory to resurrect the sound that R.E.M. added to the sonic universe. For years, it seemed like we couldn't get enough of their creative jangle, and then it seemed like we couldn't get away from it. Success made them ubiquitous on the radio and MTV, when it was still serving piping hot music videos. Then, the Georgia quartet disappeared, insisting it was over for good.

A band that was so instrumental in the '80s doesn't just dissolve without those who loved them feeling the absence. And the 21st-century indie scene seems like the perfect place for R.E.M. to crop back up for a second act. So much phenomenal guitar-centered music being made by younger generations today owes its sound to the blueprint this inventive band adopted. The band may say it would take "a comet" to inspire a permanent reunion (via CBS News), but we'd love to see it anyway.

An R.E.M. resurrection would be a welcome event for more than just a spoonful of sweet musical nostalgia. The band was too full of talent as a unit not have more great music in them. In case we've all forgotten how amazing they were, here's a little reminder of the bands ascent, the contributions they made to modern music, and reasons why they more than any other '80s band should be in line for a resurgence. They've said it will never happen, but we're still convinced it should.