Heavy Metal Flop Songs That We Can't Help But Love

Let's be real for a moment here: Heavy metal isn't a genre of music that receives a lot of mainstream love. While it possesses its legion of ardent fans, it's highly unlikely that a commercial radio station will blast Slipknot's "Eyeless" or Slayer's "South of Heaven" during the breakfast hour. Even so, the genre defies the odds, as the loyal fanbase keeps it alive and thriving well into the darkest nights, because you should fight for your right to headbang.

Throughout the history of heavy metal, countless songs from big artists have achieved legendary status, but others belly-flopped spectacularly upon arrival. Maybe the fans didn't vibe with the jams back then, or the world wasn't ready for the direction in which the musicians took their music at the time — whichever way, these tracks had grand ambitions but failed to make it out of the starting blocks, either charting poorly or not at all.

The funny thing about music is that it never dies; it's omnipotent. Even if it didn't hit the mark when it was expected to, it could still turn into a success much later. We picked a handful of heavy metal flop songs from notable artists that didn't receive the love from the charts and/or critics, but in retrospect, they deserve to be remembered as certified bangers. So, turn up the volume to 11 and throw those devil horns in the sky!