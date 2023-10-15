How Limp Bizkit Became One Of The Most Hated Bands In Music

The long-running idea that Limp Bizkit is a band of grown men who haven't gotten over their teenage edgelord phase can be traced right back to their band name — definitely no surprises there. Limp Bizkit is the kind of band name you can expect from a bunch of bored seventh- or eighth-graders making an unholy racket, or should we say, jamming in somebody's bedroom, but according to Fred Durst, there's a method behind such madness.

As quoted in the book "Limp Bizkit" by Colin Devenish, Durst said he chose the name because he wanted to filter out listeners who he knew would hate his band's music. "The name is there to turn people's heads away," the frontman said. "A lot of people pick up the disc and go, 'Limp Bizkit. Oh, they must suck.' Those are the people that we don't even want listening to our music."

Durst gave a slightly different explanation during a Reddit AMA, sharing how Limp Bizkit came about when the group was brainstorming band names. "I wanted it to have the same roll off of the tongue as Led Zeppelin, but be so odd that you would have a hard time forgetting it," he said, mentioning names such as Gimp Disco and a variety of other suggestions that have no place in polite conversation. "Plus, we never really took our name or purpose very [seriously] considering the chances of succeeding were slim to none at that point," Durst added.