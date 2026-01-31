This Catchy Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1981

In 1981, Kim Carnes' "Bette Davis Eyes" ruled the Billboard charts, coming in at No. 1 for nine weeks (interrupted, for one week in June, by a Beatles cover medley released by a mostly-forgotten Dutch novelty group called Stars on 45). Carnes' raspy, ethereal delivery added even more mystery to the song, about an alluring woman, maybe even a man-eating femme fatale, whose appeal is described mostly with references to film stars of yesteryear: Greta Garbo's aloofness, Jean Harlow's platinum 'do, and of course, the big, expressive eyes that had made Bette Davis a star.

Carnes never made it back to the top of the charts, though she's worked too long, too well, and to consistently to be a real one-hit wonder. She got her piece of rock 'n' roll history before winning an Oscar for her work on the "Flashdance" soundtrack and moving to Nashville to focus on writing country songs. Plus, she even got to meet Bette Davis and look her right in those fabled eyes.