'70s Rock Songs Hiding The Darkest Metaphors

The Eagles' "Hotel California" has become so recognizable that it immediately invites the listener to join in on the singalong chorus, "Welcome to the Hotel California." The title track on the 1976 "Hotel California" album boasts cryptic lyrics that evoke a feeling of elegant decadence. It feels like the story of someone who's stumbled upon a seemingly glamorous hotel, realizing too late that "you can check in any time you like, but you can never leave."

When examining the hidden meaning of the Eagles' "Hotel California," the lyrics are wide open to interpretation — and those interpretations trend dark. The titular Hotel California has been viewed as a metaphor for various things, from the death of 1960s idealism to a literal trip to hell to the inevitable self-destruction awaiting the greed, hedonism, and excess that characterized a California rock star's life during the 1970s. Some have even insisted the song is a paean to Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.

For Don Henley, who wrote the song's lyrics alongside Glenn Frey, the metaphors within the song are deliberately murky, with one person's interpretation as valid as another's. "Well, I always say, it's a journey from innocence to experience," Henley said in a 2016 interview with "CBS Mornings." "It's not really about California; it's about America. It's about the dark underbelly of the American dream. It's about excess, it's about narcissism. It's about the music business. It's about a lot of different ... It can have a million interpretations."