These Are Led Zeppelin's Sappiest Love Songs, Hands Down

Robert Plant would call himself a major fan of Joni Mitchell, and after following her career and watching her perform, he became so smitten — or at least enamored with the idea of her, or her creative persona — that he was moved to write a song for Led Zeppelin. Inspired by "California," a track on Mitchell's album "Blue," Plant led the way for the composition of "A Guide to California," which evolved into "Going to California," recorded for Led Zeppelin's fourth, untitled album, in 1971.

Plant starts off by declaring his intent to move to California, partially to leave behind a terrible girlfriend (who consumed all of his drugs and alcohol) in favor of an idealized and celebrated West Coast, where he just knows he's bound to meet a newer, more perfect lover, one with kind eyes and who weaves flowers into her hair, in the hippie style of the time. Following some poetic waxing about the natural wonders of the world, and California's in particular, Plant gets back to the matter at hand: praising and declaring his love for "his queen without a king." He provides an image of someone who certainly seems a lot like the beloved Mitchell, as she sings and plays guitar. But he can't help but get really sappy, wondering if his dream woman even exists, if he'll ever get to truly give all of us love over to another.