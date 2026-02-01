Devo's Version Of (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction Leaves The Rolling Stones' Original In The Dust

With its unforgettable opening guitar riff, driving backbeat, and moaning vocals, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," released in 1965, put The Rolling Stones on the map. It was the first of the band's singles to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mick Jagger's verses about alienation, desperation, consumerism, and sex over Keith Richards' distorted guitar announced the band as The Beatles from the rougher part of town. That's legendary, no doubt. But Devo's quirky, 1977 cover of "Satisfaction" — included on the group's first full-length album, "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!" — mines this rich source material, extracts its ore, runs that through a factory, and ends up with a superior product. There's no denying the original has swagger, but it walked — maybe "strutted" is more apt — so that Devo's cut could run.

Sometimes, it takes a cover to expose what makes a song brilliant by casting it in a new light. Consider how Otis Redding's horn-driven rendition from the "Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul" LP, released the same year as The Rolling Stones' original, is so much sultrier and more anguished. But nobody could have done "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" like Devo, especially in the group's more experimental early days. Machine-like, spastic, and sped up, the band's version better encapsulates the song's desperation, alienation, and frustration. With apologies to Jagger and Richards, we think it's a cover so innovative that it eclipses the original.