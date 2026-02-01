Banger Rock Songs That Got A Second Life In Commercials

You can always tell a beloved rock song has reached the status of the all-time greats when it's considered catchy enough to be included in advertising campaigns. Or at least that's what seems to be true in the corporate world, where brand recognition often meets pop culture to sell everything from luxury cars to prescription drugs.

What makes a successful band turn over some of its best-known work to be used as a theme song for cars, beer, or medication? Perhaps these acts have seen a drop off in popularity and recognize the opportunity to get their songs potentially in front of millions of listeners, reminding them of how amazing their glory days were. Or maybe the prospect of enormous wealth that often comes from licensing a song for commercial use is too tempting to pass up. Sometimes, the artists aren't even involved in the decision-making process at all, depending on who owns the publishing rights to the music. In those cases, executives are making the choice, even if the band shares in the revenue.

Whether you've heard Led Zeppelin crooning "Rock and Roll" in service of luxury cars or bopped along while Queen lent "Don't Stop Me Now" to a slew of different companies, these songs have acquired interesting second lives as advert soundtracks.