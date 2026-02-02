'70s Bands That Broke Up Right Before Their Fame Exploded

Probably every member of every rock band in rock history dreams of making it big — and some actually do find lasting commercial and critical dominance, while countless others don't. So many bands that came of age and peaked in the 1970s broke in such a way that they became foundational in the rock 'n' roll canon, but quite a few of those only got their laurels in retrospect. Like all the better-known and immediately successful important rock bands of the 1970s, these groups wrote great songs, played a lot of shows, and even landed record deals. In the end, however, none of that helped raise their profile enough to earn a place in the spotlight while they were still active bands.

There are a lot of reasons why bands break up, and things not working out is chief among them. Many notable '70s bands split up — or ended under the shadow of tragic circumstances — before they could enjoy the accolades, acclaim, and record sales they deserved and which would eventually come their way. That, or they wound things down before they could ever get a foothold in the messed-up music industry of the 1970s.