These 5 Songs By The Scorpions Define Rock History

No list of the biggest names in rock history would be complete without Scorpions — the band, that is, not the arachnid. Formed way, way back in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the German-founded Scorpions have sold over 110 million albums worldwide and are known far, far better around the world than within the U.S. When Led Zeppelin's fame was at its height in the mid-1970s, Scorpions had already started adopting an arena rock sound. During the '80s, they rode that wave high. During the '90s, they eschewed trend-chasing grunge stylings and grew their audience in Asia. But in all cases, Scorpions' songs helped define rock history.

But first, when we say "define" rock history, we don't necessarily mean cause or influence it. Nor do we mean "the best of" rock of a certain era. Scorpions songs define rock history by typifying some element of rock heritage, whether it be musical composition, lyrics, subject matter, or how songs depict the role of rock in the world as an art form and within the zeitgeist. Scorpions have come to be known for highly melodic songwriting that's just as emotionally moving as it is muscular. But even within this general description, they've evolved quite a bit over their career, lockstep with rock's evolution and defining rock along the way.

Of course, it's impossible not to mention the colossal Scorpions hit, "Wind of Change," written in the wake of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Other songs like "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "Still Loving You" define '80s rock history through a big anthem and small ballad, respectively. Then there's that time that Scorpions bridged cultural and temporal divides by performed a rock rendition of a Japanese song in Japan in 1978.