The Hidden Truth Of The Band Boston

There just aren't many bands like Boston. The group is objectively successful, it was highly influential on the arena rock scene that helped define the 1970s, and its hooky, guitar-driven, hard pop songs will be played on classic rock radio forever. And yet, despite setting sales records, filling venues, and cranking out hits for a decade, Boston is quiet and almost anonymous. One of the few major bands of the 1970s not yet inducted into the historically controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Boston recorded indelible songs such as "More Than a Feeling," "Don't Look Back," and "Amanda." Perhaps it's because the band was content to take many years between album releases and so it slowly faded from the public consciousness, or maybe it's because its creative leader was a multi-instrumentalist who holed up in his home studio for however long it took to perfect his sound. For whatever reason, Boston isn't as celebrated in the 21st century as its bell-bottoms-era counterparts.

The lack of attention certainly isn't because there isn't a good story. The tale of Boston is rife with overnight stardom, artistic integrity, legal maneuvering, and spaceships. Don't look back, and drift away into the largely untold story of the band Boston.