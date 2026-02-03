5 Rock Songs From 1985 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Do you remember 1985? To quote the Bowling for Soup song of the same name, "... way before Nirvana/ There was U2 and Blondie, and music still on MTV." It's remembered as a titillating 12 months for the genre of rock, featuring bangers, slayers, and songs that continue to hold up stronger than the structures at Stonehenge.

We think the tracks we've chosen from 1985 sound even better today, mostly because they come across as original compared to everything else out there, or the lyrics somehow predicted the state of the world those decades ago. Was it something in the water, or were musicians just better back then? Alternatively, here's another point for consideration: "Back to the Future" was released in 1985, so maybe Doc Brown and Marty McFly had a helping hand in influencing the slate of music that would be released that year, knowing what its impact would be later on.

So, let's get to it, shall we? It's time to explore the rock songs from 1985 that sound even cooler today. Listen to the tracks while you read for the full experience, and don't forget to add them to your playlists afterward.