The Biggest Controversies Surrounding Motley Crue

If the dictionary had a picture for the word "controversy" Mötley Crüe's image would be right next to it. As individuals or as a group, they have never shied away from the limelight or the headlines. There's an argument to be made that they are better known for their outrageous antics than their actual music. After all, this is the band that has an autobiography called "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band," which they co-wrote with author Neil Strauss and features shocking recollections of their most infamous moments.

Having been in the game since 1981, Mötley Crüe has had a wealth of time to accumulate scandals and strife. While there was a moment in 2015 when they "retired" and it appeared like the true end of an era, they made a swift comeback in 2019 — along with the opportunity to create new controversies. In fact, it looks like these rockers are here to stay until their hearts can't be kickstarted anymore.

From countless lawsuits to tragedy, let's take a look at the biggest controversies that Mötley Crüe has found itself embroiled in. Be warned, though: It is a lot, and some of these stories are not for sensitive readers.