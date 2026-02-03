5 Killer Rock Anthems Born From Snoozy Flop Songs

Bob Dylan is a Nobel Prize-winning voice of the boomer generation, responsible for poetic strokes of genius such as "Tangled up in Blue" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." But he emerged from the folk revival of the 1960s — in other words, Dylan has never really been a rocker. "All Along the Watchtower," from his 1967 release "John Wesley Harding," finds the musician at his folkiest. He strums along with himself as he nasally slurs his way through cryptic lyrics about jokers, thieves, and wildcats. It's a challenging song with a winding melody, and it never really takes off. The song was never released as a single in the U.S., and thus it was never a pop hit.

But when preternaturally talented guitar wizard Jimi Hendrix got a load of "All Along the Watchtower," he heard something else. In 1968, the Jimi Hendrix Experience unleashed a fiery, foreboding, and agitating cover of "All Along the Watchtower." Hendrix, already a legend for his instrumental prowess, gives an equally impeccable vocal performance, snarling and soul-baring, as he turns the song into a frenetic, unrelenting psychedelic odyssey that quickens the pulse and sends thoughts racing. Hendrix's version is by and large considered the definitive take on "All Along the Watchtower," associated with the late '60s counterculture movement to the point that it's been used to convey mood and setting in dozens of films and TV shows. It's also the only single the Jimi Hendrix Experience would ever place in the Top 40.