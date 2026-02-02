Rules People In Witness Protection Have To Follow

In situations where authorities find themselves struggling to prosecute powerful individuals or massive organizations for grievous crimes, testimonies and evidence provided by people connected to these suspected criminals can be the deciding factor. However, becoming a whistleblower comes with inherently serious risks, not only to the person divulging the information under oath, but to their loved ones as well. Thus, in order to persuade potential key witnesses to essentially rat out dangerous criminals, the Witness Security (WITSEC) Program was born.

The program started in 1971, made possible under the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 and amended in 1984. Conceptualized for the specific purpose of taking down the Mafia and other crime syndicates across the United States, the WITSEC program authorizes the U.S. Marshals Service to provide round-the-clock protection to witnesses for the duration of time they are expected to testify in court, including any pretrial appearances. Additionally, it enables the witness and their immediate family members to start over with new identities and in an entirely different location to ensure their protection. To date, there have been over 19,000 protected witnesses under the program, which has only one requirement for initial eligibility: a clear and credible threat against the life of the witness, as determined by law enforcement or prosecutors.

The U.S. witness protection program has been operating for a long time, yet confirmed facts about how its witnesses live are limited. Still, the handful of verified information that's publicly available gives us a peek at WITSEC's tight veil of secrecy and the rules that its program participants have to abide by.