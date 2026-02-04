This Wickedly Catchy Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1967

"I'm a Believer," with all of its infectious and delirious love-at-first-sight energy, spent six weeks at No. 1 on the pop chart in 1967, a feat that no other song would match or surpass. Ascending to No. 1 just after "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" was the second of three chart-toppers for the Monkees, a band assembled by TV and music producers to be an American multimedia answer to Britain's Beatles.

It's part of the true story of the Monkees that the telegenic and sitcom-funny performers who starred on "The Monkees" sang on "I'm a Believer" and other songs for real, while the instrumental parts, at least at first, were recorded by studio musicians. There was a big industry push behind the Monkees, and it recruited some of the best songwriters of the 1960s, including Neil Diamond. Before his career as a solo soft rocker took off, Diamond wrote a number of hit songs for others, including "I'm a Believer" for the Monkees.

And what a song it is that Diamond composed. Full of hooks, and downright giddy with its firsthand account of a man suddenly believing in love after falling head over heels for a woman upon first glance, it's no wonder that "I'm a Believer" was at No. 1 for a lengthy spell in the same year that the Monkees scored four No. 1 albums.