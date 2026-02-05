Classic Rock Songs With Ridiculous Storylines

Don't get us wrong — the inclusion of the Eagles' "Hotel California" on this list is by no means intended to diminish the success of this uber-popular (perhaps even overplayed) banger from 1976. However, we ultimately decided that it belongs here because its lyrics perfectly walk the tightrope between abstraction and absurdity.

Let's get this out of the way: Anyone who has ever heard this song could instantly glean that it isn't meant to be taken literally. It's not actually about a hotel (though that hasn't stopped some people from suggesting that it is). And for many listeners, its combination of verbal vagueness and ominous instrumentals makes it ripe for all sorts of interpretations, ranging from Satanism to supernatural shenanigans. Still, the fact that the words aren't supposed to be taken at face value doesn't mean we can't acknowledge that, as a whole, the narrative doesn't make much sense.

A hotel that you can check out of, but can't leave? Wine is being referred to as a "spirit," even though it's made through different chemical processes (don't make the mistake of asking songwriter Don Henley, as LA Weekly did, about it, though, because yes, he knows they aren't the same, and no, clearly you don't get it). Out-of-nowhere references to marijuana and groups of people stabbing beasts with knives? Sure, one can listen to "Hotel California" and interpret it as a profound sociopolitical statement. But it's also possible that, for all of its iconic glory, "Hotel California" simply says everything while saying nothing at all.