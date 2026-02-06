Barry Manilow's No. 1 Hit From 1977 Is His Saddest Love Song, Hands Down

In the mid-1970s, Barry Manilow was one of the most popular musicians on Earth, consistently scoring big hits with tender, sensitive, and earnest love ballads. But among a collection that includes weepy, emotional tracks like "Can't Smile Without You," "Ready to Take a Chance Again," and "Mandy," "Looks Like We Made It" is the saddest. Manilow's third and last No. 1 to date, it topped the pop chart for a week in the summer of 1977, with a great number of people embracing the song.

Maybe because Manilow was an expert of straightforward '70s love songs detailing undying love and devotion, or maybe because of the title, it's a common misconception that "Looks Like We Made It" is about a couple looking back on a long relationship and realizing that they weathered every proverbial storm and difficulty and came out the other end strong and more in love than ever. It's actually not about that at all. "Looks Like We Made It" isn't romantic, but a melancholic examination of a finished romance. It's technically a breakup song that is bound to get a Boomer mad – and a rare bit of downbeat pop from Manilow.