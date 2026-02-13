Rebellious High School Hits From The '70s That Will Have Boomers Mad At Their Parents All Over Again

Every generation thinks it invented teen angst. From the Who talkin' 'bout their g-g-g-g-generation in the '60s to the bizarre history of emo music, young people have a tendency to pair their melodramatic feelings with electric guitars. Long before escaping your hometown became a major theme of '00s pop-punk, Bruce Springsteen was singing, "We gotta get out while we're young / Because tramps like us, baby we were born to run."

Boomers who were in high school in the 1970s had quite a range of albums to choose from when it came to slamming their bedroom door following a fight with their parents and turning up the volume to 11. Although in their 20s at the time, bands like the Ramones made a career out of making music for rebellious teens. And then there were the bands who were making music for teens, by teens. The Runaways were all still teenagers when they released their self-titled album in 1976, full of hits like "Cherry Bomb." "Our social change is just that we're teenage girls who can play rock 'n' roll," Jackie Fox told Circus magazine in 1976.

Like with our list of 5 high school hits from the '70s that will stir up emotions in every boomer, we chose the songs on this list to show a range of artists, years, and perspectives. Because everyone knows what it feels like to be a teen mad at your parents, and these songs were created for those youthful sensibilities.