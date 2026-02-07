The Top 5 Most Overrated KISS Songs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether anyone likes them or not, there's no disputing that KISS is rock 'n' roll royalty and a merited Hall of Fame induction. For 50 years, the band toured the globe and unleashed a catalog of music that's undeniable. As a matter of fact, KISS even set two world records with one show.

Now, with the plaudits out of the way, let's jump back to reality. Not every single song that Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Co. touched deserves to be treated like a piece of gold. There are a number of KISS tracks that are overrated and received attention merely because of the brand name attached to them, rather than their musical prowess. This doesn't necessarily mean they're stinkers, but they also aren't exactly must-adds to any compilation.

The good news is we have scoured the KISS catalog to find the top five most overrated songs. In defining what we believe to be overrated, we have compared it to other releases from the band itself as well as its peers. In addition, we have taken into account the lyrical content, musicianship, and the message of the songs to determine what makes the cut here. Naturally, this does involve some personal opinion, so it's okay if we agree to disagree in the end. Feel free to rock 'n' roll all night to whatever makes you happy!