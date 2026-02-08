High School Hits From The '90s That Prove Gen X Is The Coolest By Far

Imagine a time when folks actually understood that "cool" meant not trying to be cool, not begging for attention, and not endlessly whinging about practically everything. "Cool" was a big middle finger wrapped in flannel that sneered in the face of dull establishment goons, judgmental peers, and petty powers that be. This, plus more, was high school in the '90s at its best, Gen X at its best, and Gen X's formative music at its best. This is also why so many '90s hits prove that Gen X was the coolest generation of all.

But how do we choose songs that typify '90s coolness? We start with the definition of "cool" itself — the aforementioned attitude, a willingness to shrug off trends, being comfortable in your own skin, etc. — and look for songs that reflect those sentiments. We've also got to choose songs that could have only come from the '90s zeitgeist. Additionally, these songs have to triangulate on Gen Xers (born 1965 to 1980) who were high schoolers in the '90s. Finally, even though the '90s was a time of immense musical eclecticism that encompassed everything from grunge to G-funk to Sarah McLachlan, we're going to focus on the flavor of the age and not a checklist of genres.

On that note, there are so, so many songs to choose from that we've got to omit about 99.999% of them. Readers should take our list as a sample, not gospel. That sample includes smash hits from Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden, standout tracks like "Banditos" from The Refreshments and "Loser" from Beck, plus a surprise choice from R&B outfit En Vogue.