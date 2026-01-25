These 5 Songs Define '90s Grunge

Looking back at the 1990s, the rise of grunge rock now seems both surreal and inevitable. Wrinkled flannel shirts were suddenly a fashion craze as Seattle became music's ground zero, with band after band churning out guitar-heavy rock that sounded simultaneously familiar yet like nothing that had come before. "Seattle was doing something different. We were very aware of that," Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil observed in an interview with Pete Thorn. At that time, however, that singular Seattle sound had yet to be labeled. "We didn't think it was grunge," Thayil explained. "That became some marketing thing later."

Blending elements of punk, Led Zeppelin-style guitar bombast, and a tendency toward dark subject matter, the grunge sound soon became inescapable — as did the grunge attitude. An extended middle finger to the synthesizer-heavy music that had ruled radio during the previous decade, grunge was an open-handed slap in the face to vapid pop, bland boy bands, and Baby Boomer groups charging fans a fortune to regurgitate their '70s hits in concert.

Grunge had a good run, albeit a short one, ultimately collapsing under its own weight in the mid-1990s, after Nirvana ended abruptly with the death of Kurt Cobain. While many of the songs that came from that era have gone on to become classics, defining what it is and isn't grunge is open to a huge degree of interpretation. That said, it's safe to say that these five songs define '90s grunge.