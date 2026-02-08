5 Flop Songs From 1975 We Can't Help But Love

1975 was a heavy-hitting year for blockbuster singles that have stood the test of time. After all, this was the year David Bowie scored his first U.S. No. 1 with his John Lennon collaboration "Fame." Yet not all the definitive tracks from this era that we love today performed quite as well as we might imagine. Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run," which is today heralded as a classic and his signature song, stalled at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It just goes to show how competitive the singles chart was at the time. And the truth is that while such placings may seem unthinkable in retrospect, there are plenty more worthy artists from the era whose work sank without a trace when released as a single in 1975.

With that said, here are five incredible tracks from 1975 that, for one reason or another, utterly failed to chart in key markets when first pressed as singles. Four were released in the U.S., while one was released solely in the United Kingdom. Looking back, each example seems a travesty, at least to us, so be sure to give them a listen if you don't know them already, and prepare yourself to enjoy a treat or two.