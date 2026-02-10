5 Flop Songs From The '60s We Can't Help But Love

The 1960s gave us some of the biggest musical acts of all time, such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, and Aretha Franklin. But it was also the era in which the dream of being a pop star — or, more specifically, being in a rock band — exploded. This was especially true in the aftermath of Beatlemania, when teenagers across the country decided to try their hand at becoming rock gods, producing a plethora of garage rock bands. Many of these groups were short-lived and released maybe a single or two for a generally local following, before calling it quits or forming other groups.

While these artists, as well as those from other genres like folk and soul, may have only reached a limited listenership before their careers ended, many of their records have since been rediscovered by later generations of listeners and became cult classics. These five songs utterly failed to bother the charts as singles or as key tracks on albums that also failed to chart upon their first release. Nevertheless, we think each is representative of the joyous boundary-pushing that characterized the low-budget recording artists of the 1960s.