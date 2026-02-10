This Wonky No. 1 Song From 1958 Will Ruin Your Week (And Every Christmas)

Of all the hit singles from the 1950s that are so painfully dated, repellent, and prohibitively odd that we can't help but wonder how they ever actually went to No. 1, none are more so than the 1958 chart-topper "The Chipmunk Song." Technically, it's a Christmas song, but we think it's a terrible, indefensible tune no matter the season.

"The Chipmunks with David Seville" is the credited act, but those two halves are one and the same. "The Chipmunks" were a fictional trio of rodent brothers rendered as illustrations, created by Ross Bagdasarian, who wrote and produced the record (and appears as a frustrated audio engineer) under the stage name David Seville. The song itself consists of pitch-shifted voices expressing vague platitudes about Christmas as well as the want for a hula hoop, a major fad toy of the '50s, and it sold 2.5 million copies in three weeks and spent four weeks at No. 1. "The Chipmunk Song" also won three Grammy Awards, making it one of the worst pieces of music to ever sell that well and get that much industry acclaim. Here's a look back on the inexplicable phenomenon of "The Chipmunk Song," the most unlistenable and altogether worst No. 1 hit that should've been left in 1958.