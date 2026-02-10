5 Flop Songs From The '90s We Can't Help But Love

There's little justice to be had in the arts, is there? Plenty of songs, shows, movies, books, and games that are crap get released, just as plenty of worthy projects get canned. Sometimes, truly great music gets the recognition it deserves, sure. Other times, a garbage song reaches No. 1, like in the case of Captain and Tennille's 1975 trash hit "Love Will Keep Us Together." Yet other times, a song flops when it's actually not that bad. This was certainly true in the '90s, same as any other decade.

But how do we define a "flop"? A song from a big-name artist might flop if it underperforms in comparison to expectations, but it still sells much better than lesser-known artists. A song might also be considered a flop if fans detest it, no matter how it performs commercially. We also have to more or less limit our song choices to singles (with the semi-exception of a Depeche Mode song — more on that later) because there are fewer expectations in place for non-single tracks. That's the key criterion right there: expectations. Whether or not a song is a success or a flop depends wholly on expectations vs. reality.

As far as why we love these '90s flop songs, that can boil down to anything from sheer musical chutzpah to legitimate musical quality, so long as something about the song remains unfairly unrecognized. This includes "The Unforgiven II" from Metallica's long-reviled, mid-'90s "Load" era, "Nine Inch Nails'" follow-up single to "The Downward Spiral," an overlooked track from Portishead, and a desert/stoner rock track that few outside the scene know, period.