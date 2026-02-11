Under-The-Radar Eagles Tracks We Wish Were Bigger Hits

Throughout the 1970s and then after an unlikely mid-'90s reunion, the Eagles recorded a lot of great music, and many of those songs became huge hits — but not all of them. The Eagles combined country, folk, and Americana with rock and influenced the music of the decade with a sound all its own, with a laid-back West Coast-meets-Western vibe. Even today, if one tunes in to a classic rock or soft rock radio station, they won't go long without hearing some Eagles smash from the '70s, like "Take It Easy," "Witchy Woman," "One of These Nights," "Hotel California," or "Heartache Tonight," for example.

The Eagles were essentially a supergroup, and all of its members contributed to the songwriting process. While that led to the creative tension that would fuel the band's split in 1980, it also made for an abundance of music. Here are some lesser-known Eagles songs that we think perfectly nail the band's country-rock vibe and sound like they belong on one of those greatest hits compilations, even though they flopped upon release or were never even serviced to radio. These obscure Eagles songs never climbed the charts but still rate among the group's best material.