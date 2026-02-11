The Rolling Stones Performed A 1964 Jingle That Everyone Can Still Rock Out To Today

When we think of the Rolling Stones, hits like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Paint It, Black," and "Sympathy for the Devil" come to mind, as well as how there will never be another rock star like Mick Jagger. Breakfast cereal doesn't seem to fit into the mix here — unless it's mixed with vodka, of course — but as it turns out, the Stones and Rice Krispies have a close connection. In 1964, Jagger and the boys created the ultimate jingle for the Kellogg's breakfast cereal brand.

While this sounds like one of those wild rumors that music fans make up, such as how Elvis Presley is still alive, and Avril Lavigne was replaced by a doppelganger, it's entirely true, as confirmed by Snopes. In 1964, the Stones' popularity proved to be on the upswing, but the rock band wasn't the global juggernaut it is now. Bills needed to be paid, so the Stones collaborated with advertising agency J.W. Thompson to create a brand-new title, "Juke Box," to promote Rice Krispies for a commercial.

Here's the clincher: It's a groovin' tune. Listening to it, one can't help but want to burn up the dancefloor while Jagger sings about "snap," "crackle," and "pop." If only modern-day commercials were this cool!