The Rolling Stones Performed A 1964 Jingle That Everyone Can Still Rock Out To Today
When we think of the Rolling Stones, hits like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Paint It, Black," and "Sympathy for the Devil" come to mind, as well as how there will never be another rock star like Mick Jagger. Breakfast cereal doesn't seem to fit into the mix here — unless it's mixed with vodka, of course — but as it turns out, the Stones and Rice Krispies have a close connection. In 1964, Jagger and the boys created the ultimate jingle for the Kellogg's breakfast cereal brand.
While this sounds like one of those wild rumors that music fans make up, such as how Elvis Presley is still alive, and Avril Lavigne was replaced by a doppelganger, it's entirely true, as confirmed by Snopes. In 1964, the Stones' popularity proved to be on the upswing, but the rock band wasn't the global juggernaut it is now. Bills needed to be paid, so the Stones collaborated with advertising agency J.W. Thompson to create a brand-new title, "Juke Box," to promote Rice Krispies for a commercial.
Here's the clincher: It's a groovin' tune. Listening to it, one can't help but want to burn up the dancefloor while Jagger sings about "snap," "crackle," and "pop." If only modern-day commercials were this cool!
The Rolling Stones contributed to another major commercial
As one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s, it's no surprise to hear a Rolling Stones song featured in a commercial, since the group has been around for so long. For example, "Sympathy for the Devil" appeared in a memorable Super Bowl ad to promote the Mercedes CLA, which also sees actor Willem Dafoe play the Devil in it. Arguably, the Stones' most famous musical appearance occurred in the ad for Microsoft 95, which also happened to be Microsoft's first-ever TV commercial.
It's easy to see the link here, since the ad uses the Stones' song "Start Me Up," which might be a little on the nose, but makes sense in the context that Microsoft wanted people to "start" using its operating system, as well as the whole start button feature. There were rumors, per the American Association of Advertising Agencies, that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates paid $14 million for the rights to use the track, but the real figure is $3 million, which is still more than enough money to buy a lot of chocolates.
It's also rather ironic how the Rolling Stones, a quintessential rock 'n' roll rebel band, have become synonymous with two ads for mega corporate brands like Microsoft and Kellogg's. Some people might call it selling out, while others refer to it as cashing in.