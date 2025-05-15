Why There Will Never Be Another Rock Star Like Mick Jagger

When it comes to music, there's a British saying that's pretty appropriate here: We're spoiled for choice. Spotify alone boasts more than 100 million songs, so rising to the top takes an almost supernatural combination of luck and talent. Even the biggest stars of the 21st century are one among hundreds — if not thousands — and you could argue that it's the rock stars of the previous decades that really stand out among the crowd. Few of those have had the longevity and success that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has had, and his decades-long career is one that we're unlikely to see anyone repeat.

When the Stones released "Hackney Diamonds" in 2023, it was to major fanfare, chart-topping domination, and sadness: Missing from most of the album was longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who had died in 2021. Band members come and go, but the fact that the Stones' lineup has been pretty consistent for decades made this a loss that fans felt alongside Jagger.

Jagger was a wildly respectable 80 years old at the time of the album's release, so it's not surprising that it was a time of some serious introspection. That's unusual for him: In an interview with The Times, Jagger repeatedly condemned what he referred to as "nostalgia bollocks," but also revealed what legacy he hoped to leave behind: "The only thing I want the Stones to be remembered for is being a good rock band," he said. Modest? Incredibly — so let's talk about why there will never be another Jagger.

