Popular '80s Songs About Work Every Boomer Can Relate To

It's easy to write songs that celebrate love, wallow in heartache, or simply make people want to get up and dance. It just seems right that some experiences are memorialized using poetic lyrics and emotive music.

One topic that doesn't get many songs devoted to it is work. After all, how many of us have been sitting at a desk in an office and thought, "Someone should write a song about emailing PDFs." But some artists have given it a try, and several succeeded in capturing the complicated feelings we all have about our jobs, whether that is hating that we have to go to work at all, or thinking positively and trying to make the best of it, or the ridiculousness of the daily realities of our careers.

In particular, musicians in the 1980s, a decade famous for hard graft and easy money, when women were entering the workforce at a rapid rate, saw the beauty in writing about jobs. The boomers toiling away during that decade can especially relate to these songs, which they would have heard on heavy rotation at the time — and on classic rock stations ever since. We chose six tunes that deal directly with jobs, workplace frustrations, or the realities of earning a living, and resonated with listeners who were trying to earn a paycheck in the 1980s.