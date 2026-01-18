5 Songs From The '80s That Nail The Meaning Of Life

Musicians in the 1980s weren't the first to explore the meaning of life through pop music. Reflecting their dynamic times, '60s and '70s artists like Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder turned popular song into art that explored life and society. As the era of excess, President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and suburbanization, the '80s may not call to mind the social change or introspection of the decades preceding them. But these years saw no shortage of songs taking on the same big questions about life and existence.

Artists in this time found their own ways to address these universal themes. Bon Jovi's motivational rock anthem "Livin' on a Prayer" and Whitney Houston's empowering "The Greatest Love of All" took over the charts. More than two decades into a heavy career, the Grateful Dead came to grips with mortality on "Touch of Grey," and with "The Message," hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five depicted the experience of being Black and poor in America. And then there was XTC's controversial "Dear God," which put the Almighty on trial and found him guilty.

Humans have been exploring the meaning of life through art for thousands of years, and no song can (or should) tell you exactly what existence means. As with our list of '60s songs that nail the meaning of life, we looked for lyrics that grappled with the full range of life's complexities: its joys, its magic, its tragedies, horrors, and drudgery. We also tried to include a mix of musical genres and styles. Just as insightful as the day they were released, these songs explore the big questions.