The Entire Timeline Of The Bible's Old Testament Explained

Summing up the entirety of the Bible's Old Testament can sound like a daunting task. However, there's a narrative through-line that makes for compelling reading as it follows the first humans to the first patriarchs, then through the dramatic ups and downs that followed their descendants as they became the Israelite people. And while there are plenty of divinely delivered lessons along the way, the collected texts are not merely religious polemics, but a dramatic, generations-long story with a varied cast of characters. Take the ancient Israelite David, who rose from obscurity to become a military hero, a fugitive fleeing a paranoid ruler, a triumphant king in his own right, and finally a victim of his own imperfect humanity — and he's just one person in a sea of people bearing similarly dramatic tales through this often interconnected narrative.

Some books and sections of the Old Testament were, by necessity, left out of the following narrative. Texts that focus almost entirely on poetry or wisdom literature, such as Lamentations or Psalms, can certainly provide deep meaning and religious guidance, but don't necessarily move along the overarching story of the Old Testament. Others, like the book of Job, are tidily self-contained but difficult to place within that narrative. Meanwhile, some especially lengthy sections, from the infamous "begats" listing many generations to loving but admittedly long-winded descriptions of places and things like the Israelite tabernacle, weren't quoted verbatim. Ultimately, a text's presence or absence in the narrative here is not a judgment on its importance or meaning relative to the rest of the Old Testament.