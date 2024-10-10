Famous Bible Figures You Wouldn't Want To Meet In Real Life

Judging biblical figures by modern standards will always be a questionable game. Even the most upstanding heroes of the distant past committed acts of violence and cruelty that contemporary critics would condemn as unforgivable. It's both a credit to the present day and a critique of those forgotten eras. Pointing out the darker chapters of the Bible is also nothing new. The Good Book contains vivid descriptions of bloodshed and one of the highest death tolls in the history of the written word. The clash of ancient morals and potentially exaggerated tales can create truly horrific characters.

One of the most notable characteristics of the Bible is that God plays favorites. Abrahamic religions tend to have a fascination with redemption, which often reveals itself in the mythos of the imperfect messenger. Because a flawed mortal can deliver the wisdom of a deity, no one is beyond divine intervention. This carries the side effect of sometimes saving horrible people from the same grisly fate that God condemned thousands to a chapter or two earlier. The question of who deserves redemption is left to the wisdom of the Almighty. As a result, biblical heroes and villains often commit acts of evil that would feel at home in "Game of Thrones." Perhaps more than that, many biblical figures would be difficult to be around if you met them in real life.

